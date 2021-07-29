Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $945,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMCI opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

