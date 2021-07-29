Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Down 98.5% in July

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUWN opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.