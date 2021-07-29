Sunrun (RUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $100.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrun stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

