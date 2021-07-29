SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,706 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SunOpta worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

