Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,842,410. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.