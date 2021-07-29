Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $647.84 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

Tesla stock traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $660.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,655,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.40 billion, a PE ratio of 652.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

