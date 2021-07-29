Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.85. 19,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

