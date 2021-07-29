Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $525.28. 1,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,702. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

