Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after buying an additional 186,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after buying an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.41. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,025. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $118.66 and a 52-week high of $185.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.12.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.