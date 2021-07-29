Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 8,307 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 64,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,930. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. Analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.