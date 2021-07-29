Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.