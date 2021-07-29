Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 354,827 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 642,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,769.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 232,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.