Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

