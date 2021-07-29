Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) dropped 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
