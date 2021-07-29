Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) dropped 17.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

