Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $268.25 and last traded at $268.07, with a volume of 15946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.53.

The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

