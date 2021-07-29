Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Truist

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Truist from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.13.

SYK opened at $268.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.54. Stryker has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

