Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Argus

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $268.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

