Stryker Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.34 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $9.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

NYSE SYK opened at $268.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

