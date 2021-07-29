Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

Shares of LON:KETL remained flat at $GBX 325 ($4.25) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,727. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 311.40. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 192.50 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.50 ($4.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

