STRAKS (STAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. STRAKS has a market cap of $29,558.03 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,989.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.05807716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.01276701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00345178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00266438 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

