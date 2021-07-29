Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $431.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $432.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.