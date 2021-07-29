Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $56.81 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

