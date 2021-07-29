Stonnington Group LLC Takes $80,000 Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

