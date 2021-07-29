Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.