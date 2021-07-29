Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $129.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.74.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

