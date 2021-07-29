Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,463,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after purchasing an additional 535,393 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

IAC stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.