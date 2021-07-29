StoneX Group Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

