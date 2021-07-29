Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of EDF stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
