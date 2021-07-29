Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of EDF stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

