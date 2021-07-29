Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 685 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -250.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.