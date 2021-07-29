Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,573 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,027% compared to the average volume of 262 put options.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,137. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

