Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,523% compared to the typical volume of 140 put options.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

