Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,450 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,046 call options.

ATIP opened at $3.85 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

ATIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

