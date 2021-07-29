Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,588 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $965.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

