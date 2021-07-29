Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

