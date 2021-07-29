Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,098 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

