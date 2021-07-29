Stifel Financial Corp Has $233,000 Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $18,186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

NYSE AG opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.