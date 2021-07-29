Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Embraer were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

