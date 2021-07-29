Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 26,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

