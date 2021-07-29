STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in STERIS were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 11.9% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

NYSE STE opened at $214.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

