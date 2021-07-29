Stephens Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stephens from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Wingstop stock opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Wingstop by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 38,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

