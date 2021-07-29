Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Stepan stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.25. 53,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.70. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

