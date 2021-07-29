State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 213 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,197.81 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,209.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

