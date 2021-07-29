State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 16,519 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 49.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 198.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 288.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.86.

Shares of COO opened at $413.64 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

