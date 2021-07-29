State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.35% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

FBC stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

