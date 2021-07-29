State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 629.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 309,256 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.