State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,780 shares of company stock worth $13,923,800 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.