State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,272,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 339.1% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $218.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,398.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

