State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 20,994 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Ashland Global worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashland Global by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 193.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Ashland Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.