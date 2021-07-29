STASIS EURO Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $105.29 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

