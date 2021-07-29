Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

SBUX stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

