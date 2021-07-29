Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.
SBUX stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.86. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
